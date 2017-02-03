Man officially charged in murder of Alianna DeFreeze

Christopher Whitaker - Registered Sex Offender (Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND – The man taken into police custody in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze has been officially charged, police confirmed Friday.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged with aggravated murder. He was taken into police custody Thursday night in Mayfield Heights. Police say DNA evidence at the scene where Alianna’s body was found was linked to Whitaker.

Whitaker’s home address is listed in South Euclid, so it is unclear how he may have come into contact with Alianna, whose body was found inside an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue last weekend. She was last seen alive near E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.

Whitaker’s criminal record includes convictions for felonious assault and sexual battery. Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation, meaning no links have been made to other unsolved murders that have occurred on E. 93rd Street.

