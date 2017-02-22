Man pleads not guilty for role in Cleveland officer's death

Photo courtesy of Cleveland police

CLEVELAND - The man accused of being behind the wheel of the vehicle that killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Israel Alvarez, 44, appeared in Cuyahoga County Municipal Court Wednesday, where he was seen present with counsel. In his last court appearance, Alvarez told the judge he wasn't sure if he could afford a lawyer. Alvarez was represented by Kia Wrice Wednesday.

Alvarez is charged with vehicular homicide and hit-skip after allegedly striking and killing Fahey with his car as Fahey assisted at a separate crash scene on Interstate 90 near Warren Road on Jan. 24. Alvarez allegedly fled the scene and was later arrested at a Lorain home.

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey (Photo: Blue Lives Matter)

The first pretrial is set for March 2 at 9 a.m.

