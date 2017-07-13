Man shot dead after altercation on RTA bus

(Photo: Jennifer Ciaccia)

CLEVELAND - Police have arrested one man for shooting another following a feud on an RTA bus.

Police say 63-year-old Abdul Alim Rahman shot a 40-year-old man in the chest after the two exited a bus near E. 110th Street and Superior Avenue.

Investigation revealed that Rahman and the victim were riding the same bus, and Rahman became verbally combative with the victim and other bus passengers.

Rahman and the victim exited the bus at the same stop. Rahman continued to engage with the victim before he shot him in the chest.

Rahman fled to the 10800 block of Hampden, where he as arrested.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

