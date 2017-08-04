Man shot dead in Cleveland; police searching for multiple suspects

(Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cleveland police are searching for four suspects who allegedly robbed and killed a man on Macomb Ave. Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the victim, a 52-year-old man, was arguing with one of the male suspects around 7:15 p.m. The three other suspects, also males, were also in the street when one of them shot the victim in the chest and hand. The four then stole his wallet and drove away in his vehicle, according to witnesses.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Center, where he later died. The stolen car was eventually found on E 96th St., but the suspects were gone.

Little is known about the suspects at this time, other than that they were four men wearing hoodies. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Cleveland's homicide unit at (216) 623-5464.

