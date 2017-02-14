Man shot dead in driveway on east side

CLEVELAND - Police are seeking a trio of suspects after a man was shot dead in an east side driveway Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the 12800 block of Olivet Avenue around 3:50 p.m. One man was shot in a driveway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was seen walking in the area with three other males when a fight broke out. The victim was seen running from the group before several shots were fired in his direction by one of the males. The three suspects fled on foot.

The homicide remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WKYC)