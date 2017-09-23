Man shot dead in Southeast Cleveland

Cleveland Police car.

A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest Saturday afternoon in Southeast Cleveland.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Alpine St., according to police. The victim (whose identity has not yet been made public) was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland, where he later died.

The shooting was one of at least three to take place in the city Saturday: Authorities say a 50-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on E 92nd St., and a 16-year-old boy was also shot in the leg on E 80th. Both were taken to UH.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the fatal shooting. No possible suspects have been mentioned in any of the three cases.

© 2017 WKYC-TV