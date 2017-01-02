Man shot in head in Cleveland drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND - One man was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Cleveland's east side overnight Monday.
The shooting occurred at E. 119th Street and Union Avenue, where police found a 20-year-old man inside a home with several gunshot wounds to the head and leg.
The victim was taken to University Hospitals in an unknown condition. Police say they do not currently have any suspects.
