Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in hit-skip, suspect at large

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are searching for the driver who seriously injured a 46-year-old man in a hit-skip early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the victim was talking to another person near the curb by Miles Ave. and E 120th St. just after 2 a.m. As the man went to cross Miles, he was hit by a vehicle heading east. The vehicle then continued along the road without even slowing down.

The victim was transported to MetroHealth Center and remains in the ICU with "life-threatening injuries."

Police still do not know who hit the man or what type of vehicle was involved. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (216) 621-1234.

