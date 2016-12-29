Man suffers seizure, crashes van into Dollar General

CLEVELAND - An elderly man was hospitalized after he crashed his van into a Dollar General store Thursday morning.
Workers on scene tell WKYC that the man appeared to have suffered a diabetic seizure and drove his van into the front of the Dollar General located at Broadway Avenue and Miles Road. He was taken to a local hospital.
The van was removed from the store.
Stay with WKYC.com as more information becomes available.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs