Man suffers seizure, crashes van into Dollar General

CLEVELAND - An elderly man was hospitalized after he crashed his van into a Dollar General store Thursday morning.

Workers on scene tell WKYC that the man appeared to have suffered a diabetic seizure and drove his van into the front of the Dollar General located at Broadway Avenue and Miles Road. He was taken to a local hospital.

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC)

The van was removed from the store.

