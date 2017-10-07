Man who shot at Cleveland police officers Friday identified

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

The Cleveland Division of Police has released the name of the man accused of firing shots at police officers Friday.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Derrick Lamar Anderson in a wooded area near the train tracks at Willey Ave./Columbus Road/Abbey Ave. Anderson allegedly ran from and shot at officers yesterday afternoon after threatening a female motorist.

"Preliminary information" indicates that at least one officer fired back. No officers were injured.

No charges against Anderson have been announced at this time.

