Man who shot at Cleveland police officers Friday identified

The Cleveland Division of Police has released the name of the man accused of firing shots at police officers Friday.
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Derrick Lamar Anderson in a wooded area near the train tracks at Willey Ave./Columbus Road/Abbey Ave. Anderson allegedly ran from and shot at officers yesterday afternoon after threatening a female motorist.
"Preliminary information" indicates that at least one officer fired back. No officers were injured.
No charges against Anderson have been announced at this time.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs