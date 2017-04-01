Man with surgical mask robs Shaker Square PNC bank

PNC bank robbery suspect (Photo: PNC Bank surveillance video screengrab)

CLEVELAND - The man had a surgical mask that covered the lower part of his face when he robbed the PNC bank at Shaker Square late Saturday morning.

In a release, the FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. April 1 at the PNC bank at 2771 S.Moreland Road in Cleveland.

The man waited waited in the customer line then approached a teller, presented a demand note which indicated a bank robbery, according to the FBI news release.

The teller complied with the demand note and handed the man an undisclosed amount of money and then the man said to the teller "now sit your a@@ down," according to the FBI release.

The man was seen getting into the driver's side of a black GMC SUV parked in the gas station parking lot just south of the bank, and the SUV was then seen traveling westbound on Drexmore Road, according to the FBI.

The suspect is in his 50s, approximately 5'5 tall, approximately 160 pounds and he walked with a limp while carrying a cane, according to the FBI.

He was dressed in a brown and orange "Browns" knit hat, blue surgical mask, blue coat, tan pants, and dark brown boots.

The FBI says there were no physical injuries and no weapon was seen or implied.

Tips can be provided to the 4th District Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland FBI or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

Tips can remain anonymous. PNC is offering an additional up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual



