(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Cleveland homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after a body was found in the bushes near the Cuyahoga River Thursday morning.

The man's body was found on Bradley Road, just over 100 yards from the Jennings Freeway. The man's identity and cause of death are not yet known.

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

