Marchers bring teddy bears during march for Alianna Defreeze

Home where Alianna's body was found (Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - A march and rally was held Saturday afternoon from E 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue -- the last place Alianna Defreeze was seen alive -- in remembrance of Alianna Defreeze, 14, who was murdered last week.

People who attended the march brought teddy bears to leave on the porch of home on Fuller Avenue where Alianna's body was found.

The marchers cheered and thanked police officers for making swift arrest in her murder.

