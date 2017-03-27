Mayor Frank Jackson: Violent weekend in Cleveland was result of accessibility to guns: video

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - After a violent weekend in Cleveland in which five people were killed and a melee broke out at the IX Center, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the media Monday.

Last weekend, three shootings led to the deaths of five people -- one Friday, one Saturday and one Sunday. Three were juveniles and one of the two adults was a Cleveland State University adjunct professor.

Jackson said 10 people were injured as a result of shootings over the weekend.

Jackson blamed the increase of gun violence among youths on accessibility to guns.

"It is about the availability of guns," he said. "Availability of guns in the hands of those who not legally have the right to have them -- in this case, particularly, juveniles."

One way the city is attempting to combat youth gun violence is with a special unit which targets certain areas in the city where there is a high concentration of drug use and violence.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said police believe two of three deadly shootings were gun battles between vehicles. Weapons and other evidence have been recovered from both of those incidents.

"What this all boils down to is availability of weapons in the city, and that access that these juveniles have to these weapons," Williams said. "We need the public's help, specifically people close to those juveniles, in letting us know what's going on so we can prevent things like what transpired this past weekend."

