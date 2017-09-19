Mayor Jackson, law enforcement announce homicide review task force

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams (along with other local law enforcement officials) announced the creation of a new homicide review task force Tuesday morning.

Officials say the task force, which will include representatives from city, county, and federal agencies, will hopefully make it easier to solve cases and bring closure to families.

"They're not going to be limited to a certain time frame or certain scope," Chief Williams said. "Their task is to review all the homicides that happen here in this part of Northeast Ohio to make sure that we're using every resource possible to get those solved."

The task force will be used to solve both older cases using new evidence and technology, and also current cases, with agencies assisting each other in the process. For example, some Cleveland police officers will also be deputized with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, in order for them to work cases outside their jurisdiction.

"This is all about partnerships," Chief Deputy George Taylor said. "Without partnerships, relationships don't do anywhere."

