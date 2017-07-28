Mayor Jackson, local NAACP chapter mourn Pauline Tarver

(Photo: Twitter)

Officials across Cleveland are sharing their thoughts on Municipal Court Judge and former local NAACP Executive Director Pauline Tarver, who died Wednesday at the age of 61.

"Judge Tarver gave her time and talents to our city, leading the Cleveland NAACP, advocating for victims of crime and championing civil rights," Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said. "She was a respected public servant, colleague and friend.”

James Hardiman, President of the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP, said Judge Tarver "will forever be cherished by her NAACP family and missed by the entire community."

"Her smile, demeanor and love for people were contagious," Hardiman said. "Pauline was never deterred by challenge. In fact, the more difficult the challenge, the more likely her victory."

A John Carroll graduate, Tarver served as a judge for 12 years and at the NAACP for 21 years.

