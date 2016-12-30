Mayor Jackson responds to alleged RTA contract breach

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Hall has fired back, just one day after WKYC Channel 3 broke the story of how the RTA could owe the government millions of dollars for allegedly breaching an agreement.

The Federal Transit Administration alleges it gave the RTA $12 million with the understanding that the square would reopen to buses following a $50 million renovation project.

Mayor Frank Jackson now feels that the agreement could compromise safety, citing attacks in Germany, France, and even at Ohio State where cars and trucks have driven into crowds.

“We believe that that’s very relevant to the decision making of the city and to the RTA,” Jackson said.

On Friday, he accused the FTA of not taking safety seriously enough, while making two things very clear: there are no plans to reopen Superior Avenue to buses...and no plans to return any money.

Yet studies have also shown that added turns, such as the ones busses must make to get around the square, pose problems too.

The case was made earlier this month when a 69-year old mother was struck by an RTA bus in a crosswalk near Key Tower.

She later died and the mayor said Friday that they are reviewing what happened.

“To see whether or not there were some other circumstances that caused that to happen as opposed to just making a left hand turn,” he said.

The FTA has given the RTA until late January to pay back the grant or be forced to possibly repay it later with interest.

It is unclear what the cash-strapped agency will do.

In a statement Friday, RTA's chief officer, Joe Calabrese, wrote “There have been, and continue to be, ongoing discussions among and between the RTA, the City Administration and the FTA, to develop a plan acceptable to all concerned.”

The agency does have the option of appealing the government’s demand.