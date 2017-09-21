Medical examiner confirms human remains were found on Longmead Road

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

The Cuyahoga County Medical examiner has confirmed a bag found in Cleveland's Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood Monday was filled with human remains.

Authorities responded to Longmead Road around noon yesterday. The Medical Examiner's Office says the investigation is still in its early stages and "the remains will be examined further to determine whether a cause of death can be established."

The identity of the victim is not known at this time. Please stay with WKYC for any further updates.

© 2017 WKYC-TV