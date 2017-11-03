Meet Bo: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new giraffe

(Photo: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

CLEVELAND -- Bo is standing tall at his new home in Northeast Ohio.

He’s the newest addition at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Bo is a 13-year-old Masai giraffe that comes to Cleveland from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin.

Standing at nearly 17 feet, Bo is the Cleveland Zoo’s tallest giraffe.

He joins the zoo’s other giraffes Jhasmin, Jada, Adia and 3-month-old Zawadi.

Bo will not be on exhibit until he is introduced to the herd, according to zoo officials.

Bo was recommended to come to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to breed by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan for giraffes.

Jabari, a 3-year-old male Masai giraffe, was moved from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to Racine Zoo to serve as a companion to Racine's other male giraffe, also based on a recommendation by the AZA.

The current giraffe population globally is estimated to be less than 80,000. Their numbers are declining across Africa, the population has decreased by nearly 40% in the last 15 years.

