Meetings and conventions in Cleveland expected to boost economic impact

Northeast Ohio's busy schedule of more than 250 meetings and conventions this year is wrapping up, with several more scheduled for the next three months.
According to Destination Cleveland (the city's convention and visitors bureau), the events scheduled for the last quarter of 2017 are expected to bring more than 18,000 visitors to the region.
“The success of 2017 events like American Bus Association’s Annual Meeting and Marketplace, Experient’s EnVision and Content Marketing World affirm Cleveland’s status as a sought-after destination that offers meeting planners the right mix of required logistical elements and after-meeting entertainment,” Mike Burns, senior vice president of convention sales and services at Destination Cleveland, said in a statement. “Our meetings package continues to fuel interest with planners and attendees, and 2018 will further showcase the city’s ability to host a variety of events.”
Below is a list of notable gatherings coming to Cleveland over the next few months. The estimated economic impact of these nine meetings alone is more than $11 million, according to destination Cleveland.
Ohio Association for Adult and Continuing Education COABE (Coalition on Adult Basic Education) Regional Institute
WHEN: Oct. 5-7
WHERE: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel
Rubber Division – American Chemical Society International Elastomer Conference
WHEN: Oct. 9-12
WHERE: Huntington Convention Center, with events city wide
Howard Hanna Convention 2017
WHEN: Oct. 17-18
WHERE: Huntington Convention Center
Council of the Great City Schools Annual Fall Conference 2017
WHEN: Oct. 18-22
WHERE: Hilton Cleveland Downtown
Cleveland Clinic Medical Innovation Summit 2017
WHEN: Oct. 23-25
WHERE: Huntington Convention Center, with events city wide
Meeting of the Minds 2017 Annual Summit
WHEN: Oct. 23-25
WHERE: Global Center for Health Innovation
Beauty Systems Group Fashion Focus Cleveland 2017
WHEN: Nov. 5-6
WHERE: Huntington Convention Center, with events city wide
North American Breweries Annual Sales Meeting
WHERE: Hilton Cleveland Downtown
Family Medicine Education Consortium Inc. Annual Meeting
WHEN: Nov. 10-12
WHERE: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel
