Meetings and conventions in Cleveland expected to boost economic impact

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

Northeast Ohio's busy schedule of more than 250 meetings and conventions this year is wrapping up, with several more scheduled for the next three months.

According to Destination Cleveland (the city's convention and visitors bureau), the events scheduled for the last quarter of 2017 are expected to bring more than 18,000 visitors to the region.

“The success of 2017 events like American Bus Association’s Annual Meeting and Marketplace, Experient’s EnVision and Content Marketing World affirm Cleveland’s status as a sought-after destination that offers meeting planners the right mix of required logistical elements and after-meeting entertainment,” Mike Burns, senior vice president of convention sales and services at Destination Cleveland, said in a statement. “Our meetings package continues to fuel interest with planners and attendees, and 2018 will further showcase the city’s ability to host a variety of events.”

Below is a list of notable gatherings coming to Cleveland over the next few months. The estimated economic impact of these nine meetings alone is more than $11 million, according to destination Cleveland.

WHEN: Oct. 5-7

WHERE: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

WHEN: Oct. 9-12

WHERE: Huntington Convention Center, with events city wide

WHEN: Oct. 17-18

WHERE: Huntington Convention Center

WHEN: Oct. 18-22

WHERE: Hilton Cleveland Downtown

WHEN: Oct. 23-25

WHERE: Huntington Convention Center, with events city wide

WHEN: Oct. 23-25

WHERE: Global Center for Health Innovation

WHEN: Nov. 5-6

WHERE: Huntington Convention Center, with events city wide

North American Breweries Annual Sales Meeting

WHERE: Hilton Cleveland Downtown

WHEN: Nov. 10-12

WHERE: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

© 2017 WKYC-TV