Men with guns rob Cleveland Verizon store

CLEVELAND - Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed the Verizon Wireless at 15234 Triskett last Saturday.

The two men entered the store and asked about phones before putting on masks and brandishing guns.

The men forced a store employee into a back room and demanded money. The employee removed a bag of $400 from the safe and gave it to one of the suspects, who took him back to the cash register for additional $200. The suspects took the employee's keys and fled the store.

See the video above for surveillance footage from the robbery.

