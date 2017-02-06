Ministers will walk Cleveland children to school

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - In reaction to the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze. dozens of Cleveland congregations are joining together to help get students to school, safely.

Beginning Tuesday morning, ministers from 25 churches will walk E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills students to school at Crane and E. 93rd.

They've come together to form this 'Safe Street, Safe Schools' project in an effort to keep children out of harm's way.

"We want to make sure our children feel safe," said Rev. Tony Meyer of Community of Faith Assembly. "And we believe that the faith community is an important ingredient to spur that volunteerism."

"They say takes a village to raise a child. Well, we are that village."

The group plans to expand the initiative to other Cleveland-area schools.

They also plan to host training sessions to get other community members involved in the effort.

