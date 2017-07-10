WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

MISSING | 18-year-old with epilepsy is without medication

WKYC 3:21 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - Police are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger due to epilepsy.

Nelcie Saldaivar-Cruz, 18, went missing from her home at the 14400 block of Puritas Avenue after a fight with her husband.

She was reported missing Monday.

Police say Saldaivar-Cruz has epilepsy and is without her medication.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call 216-621-1234.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories