MISSING | 18-year-old with epilepsy is without medication

CLEVELAND - Police are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger due to epilepsy.
Nelcie Saldaivar-Cruz, 18, went missing from her home at the 14400 block of Puritas Avenue after a fight with her husband.
She was reported missing Monday.
Police say Saldaivar-Cruz has epilepsy and is without her medication.
Anyone with information on her is asked to call 216-621-1234.
