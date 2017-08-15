MISSING | 70-year-old Cleveland man has not been seen since noon

(Photo: Cleveland Police Dept.)

Cleveland police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man who suffers from a mental condition.

Officials say Robert Sullivan drove away from his Willard Ave. home around noon today and has yet to return. There is a belief he could be headed to Lorain Ave. in Cleveland. In addition, Sullivan requires a medication to treat his mental condition but does not have it with him.

Sullivan is described as a 5 foot 6 inch tall white male weighing 130 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes. He also has a leopard tattoo on both arms, and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Sullivan is supposedly driving a 1999 red Chevrolet Venture minivan looking like the one pictured below. The vehicle has an Ohio license plate with a number of DRE3680.

(Photo: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Anyone with information regarding Sullivan's whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.

