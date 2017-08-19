MISSING | 70-year-old man suffered recent stroke and is unable to speak

(Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

Cleveland police have issued an alert for a 70-year-old man who went missing from Sunny Glen Ave.

Roy Broomfield was last seen wearing glasses, a baseball cap, jeans, and a t-shirt. He is described as a 6-foot tall black male with a medium build.

Due to a recent stroke, Broomfield is unable to speak, and also walks with a cane while dragging one leg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234.

