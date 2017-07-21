MISSING | Cleveland 12-year-old last seen Thursday

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are searching for a 12-year-old who has not been seen since Thursday.

Dacoreyn Drayton, 12, was last seen around 2 p.m. outside his Bessemer Avenue home.

Dacoreyn is described as being 5-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He was last wearing black shorts and a red t-shirt. He was not wearing his glasses.

Anyone with information on Dacoreyn's location is asked to call 216-623-5418.

© 2017 WKYC-TV