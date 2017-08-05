MISSING | Cleveland police searching for 15-year-old girl

(Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since Monday.

According to Cleveland police, 15-year-old Shawnia Jackson left her home on the 3400 block of W 91st St. at 6 p.m. on July 31. She was going to a sleepover at a friends house, but was reported missing by her mother after she did not return.

Jackson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

