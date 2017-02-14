Missing: Cleveland police seek help finding 12-year-old girl

(Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Police say Mariehona Spraggins left home Saturday before she was reported missing.

She was seen by friends of the family in the area of E. 93rd Street and Yale Avenue on Monday, Feb. 13, but ran away when approached, police say.

Mariehona has dyed green hair, brown eyes and will turn 13 on Feb. 26.

She’s described as 5’2” and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans and a peach-colored shirt.

Anybody with information is asked to call 216-623-5500 or 911.

