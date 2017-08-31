MISSING | Cleveland woman with dementia hasn't returned home

CLEVELAND -- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman.

Authorities say Jameelah Burhan hasn’t been seen since leaving her home on Stokes Boulevard at 11 a.m. Thursday on foot.

She has dementia, among other medical conditions, police say. She also walks with a limp due to a partially amputated left foot.

Burhan is described as 5’8” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hijab.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

