Missing fisherman pulled from Lake Erie alive; search for other fisherman suspended

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Rescuers have pulled a missing fisherman from Lake Erie alive.

The fisherman, Lester Hill, was found when a Coast Guard helicopter spotted him atop an overturned vessel in the water.

(Photo: Hill Family)

Crews have suspended the search for the second missing fisherman, Larry Love, who was on the same boat.

The Coast Guard has told WKYC Channel 3 that they have exhausted all of the information that they have received and will not resume unless new information causes them to do so.

"Our helicopter has hoisted him into the helicopter," a Coast Guard official said earlier on Tuesday. "He mentioned he lost sight of his friend, Mr. Love, at 8:30 this morning. We're going to use that information to further refine our search efforts."

Hill apparently told the Coast Guard that Love 'drifted away.'

The search began Monday night when a concerned daughter reported to the Coast Guard that her father had not returned home.

Both men are off-duty RTA employees.

Hill's family issued the following statement following his rescue:

"We are so grateful that he survived what we can only imagine was an incredibly challenging 28 hours. We want to give a special thank you to all of the first responders, local, national and international, who answered the call for help and aided in his rescue.As the search for Lester’s friend continues, our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Authorities say the fisherman were in a 22-foot white Starcraft with green trim.

The last ping on one of the fisherman’s cell phones came at 9:10 a.m. Monday about five miles offshore. WKYC was told the fishermen typically begin their day on the water around 5:30 a.m.

Stay with this story for more details as they become available.

Missing fisherman pulled from Lake Erie alive; another still missing

One man rescued from Lake Erie, another still missing, f

© 2017 WKYC-TV