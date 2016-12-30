Missing plane: Cooperative search and rescue with Canada

(Photo: Getty Images)

The timeline moved quickly for rescuers after a Cessna Citation aircraft disappeared from radar just moments after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport on Thursday night.

By 11:18 pm Thursday, just about 20 minutes after the disappearance, boats from the U.S. Coast Guard mobilizes as the search for the Fleming Family and their Cessna Citation 525 gears up.

12 to 15 foot waves were beyond the limits of their boats.

By 12:30 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard MH 65 Dolphin helicopter from Detroit arrived to join the search.

But it was a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130 fixed wing plane that flew in early on from Trenton, Ontario that was key in the broader search.

"Fixed wing planes have greater radar capabilities than the helicopters also flying at a higher level so they can cover more distance with their radar at any given point than the helicopters,” said Coast Guard Lt. Katelyn Waddle.

Trenton, Ontario, Waddle explains, is much closer than the U.S. Coast Guard's fixed wing plane that came later from Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

"So with Canada being able to get their assets here so much faster we asked and they were happy to provide us with that capability,” said Waddle.

Still massive waves made even a doubled up concentrated cooperative effort daunting.

"We were thankful that earlier Friday morning the waves died down to 3-4 feet so all of a sudden that radar picture became much more clear," said Waddle.

Since those waves were pushing east and also inland, Cleveland Police officers joined the Coast Guard from land doing some shoreline searches.

“To look from Lorain, Ohio to Fairport Harbor, Ohio to see if there is some debris starting to be pushed towards shore," said Waddle.

The 20 plus hours of searching had to be a cooperative effort, but by 7:30pm Friday, still nothing.

The Coast Guard is now saying “The active search is suspended pending any new developments. The City of Cleveland is going to be the lead agency starting tomorrow on search and recovery”.

And the Fleming family waits, still for answers.

