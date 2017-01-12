Missing plane: Officials to announce new details about search and recovery

CLEVELAND -- A news conference is expected at 12:15 p.m. Thursday as authorities will offer the latest update in their continued search for a missing plane.

City officials say they will discuss debris that was recovered from Lake Erie on Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will also be present to deliver additional information.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, our cameras captured video of a search vessel pulling a possible wing out of the lake.

The search has been ogoing since the small Cessna 525 Citation plane went missing over Lake Erie shortly after departing Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

The plane was flown by John Fleming of Dublin, Ohio. Fleming's wife, Sue, their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and the family's neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on board the plane.

The group was in Cleveland to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game and was planning to fly in to The Ohio State University.

Divers are back in the water at the search site today.

