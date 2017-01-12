Officials recover more pieces of debris as missing plane search continues

Airport news conference Jan. 12 (Photo: Vince Fratiani, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The search continues for the Cessna 525 that went missing over Lake Erie on December 29.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said additional human remains were recovered from the site on Wednesday.

Gilson said they met with the family members this morning and updated them on the search and recovery .

Bahhur confirmed that 250 pieces of aircraft debris have been recovered.

They include, among other items, the left wing, a metal engine cover and the rear stabilizer.

He said some of the recovered items were "significant."

Bahhur said divers have recovered more debris today, but the weather is somewhat impeding the search.

Cleveland Police officers continue to search the shoreline from East 72nd Street eastward to Euclid.

Wednesday Update

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, our cameras captured video of a search vessel pulling a possible wing out of the lake.

The search has been ongoing since the small Cessna 525 Citation plane went missing over Lake Erie shortly after departing Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

The plane was flown by John Fleming of Dublin, Ohio. Fleming's wife, Sue, their two sons, Jack and Andrew, and the family's neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan, were also on board the plane.

The group was in Cleveland to attend a Cleveland Cavaliers game and was planning to fly in to The Ohio State University.

View a timeline of the events below.

