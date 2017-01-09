Missing plane search teams investigate 'large piece of debris'

CLEVELAND – Teams searching for the missing plane that vanished over Lake Erie last month are investigating a larger piece of debris, according to city officials.

“At this time, it is not clear what that piece of debris is or whether it is related to this operation,” according to a news release from the city. “The debris will be extracted from the lake and be further investigated.”

Divers are back at the site where they left off Friday. The Army Corps of Engineers is using a tug to break ice and escort the Underwater Marine Contractors’ Salvage Chief to the water search area.

“Side scanning sonar and a drop sector sonar scanner will be on the vessels and utilized to take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers.”

Late last week, officials announced that a passenger seat containing possible human remains was recovered.

The search was suspended all weekend due to weather and water conditions.

The Cessna 525 Citation dropped off radar two miles north of the Lake Erie shore just moments after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29.

Foot patrols and a Cleveland Police helicopter will continue to search the shoreline as weather allows.

