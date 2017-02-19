WKYC
MISSING | Police seek help finding 12-year-old

WKYC Staff , WKYC 8:37 AM. EST February 19, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ja'nya Mix is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was given permission to go to a friend's house in the 14200 block of Triskett and never came home.

She was last seen on Saturday, February 18 around 12:45 p.m.

Ja'nya was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5100 or 911. 

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


