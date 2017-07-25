MISSING | Relatives receive texts from missing man's phone claiming he's dead

CLEVELAND - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man last seen Sunday morning.

According to police, Charles Bailey, 43, was last seen in the area of Clark Avenue and Fulton Road.

Police say Bailey has a history of drug use.

Bailey's family has received text messages sent from Bailey's phone, claiming he's dead.

Bailey is described as being 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Bailey is asked to call 216-621-1234.

