Mockumentary video dubs Steelyard Walmart 'Worst in America'

CLEVELAND - A parody video mocking Cleveland's Steelyard Commons Walmart has gone viral.

The video, posted by local comedy group Taco Truck, presents itself as a trailer for a documentary called "The Worst Walmart in America." Footage of parking lot fights and messy store conditions is featured, complete with dramatic music and interviews with angry citizens.

A white-shirted man is also presented as the one trying to take on the Steelyard Walmart. As the video itself states, "Cleveland needed a hero."

At one point, the unnamed figure makes a bold promise: "I will not sit idly by as the Steelyard Walmart takes from my city!"

The video has already been viewed more than 370,000 times on Taco Truck's Facebook page, with more than 8,000 shares and more than 1,600 comments.

"My neighborhood Walmart, these guys really are not far off base," one viewer wrote. "A parody that's more true than false."

