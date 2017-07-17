Mother, son jump from burning Cleveland home as child rescued from inside

CLEVELAND -- A child was rushed to the hospital early Monday after being pulled from a third floor bedroom inside a burning home.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Searsdale Avenue in Cleveland.
Crews performed CPR on the child at the scene.
No word on the child’s condition.
Authorities say a mother and son jumped to safety from the second floor.
There are no additional details available at this time.
