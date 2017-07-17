Mother, son jump from burning Cleveland home as child rescued from inside

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A child was rushed to the hospital early Monday after being pulled from a third floor bedroom inside a burning home.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Searsdale Avenue in Cleveland.

Crews performed CPR on the child at the scene.

No word on the child’s condition.

Authorities say a mother and son jumped to safety from the second floor.

There are no additional details available at this time.

