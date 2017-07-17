WKYC
Mother, son jump from burning Cleveland home as child rescued from inside

July 17, 2017: Authorities performed CPR on a child that was pulled from a burning home on Searsdale Avenue in Cleveland. A mother and son jumped from the second floor to safety.

WKYC 7:26 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A child was rushed to the hospital early Monday after being pulled from a third floor bedroom inside a burning home.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Searsdale Avenue in Cleveland.

Crews performed CPR on the child at the scene.

No word on the child’s condition.

Authorities say a mother and son jumped to safety from the second floor.

There are no additional details available at this time.

