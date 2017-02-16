Motorist indicted in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say the motorist arrested in the fatal hit-skip of a Cleveland police patrolman on an interstate had cocaine in his system when he struck the officer.



Forty-five-year-old Israel Alvarez, of Cleveland, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failing to stop after an accident and drug possession in the death of Patrolman David Fahey on Interstate 90 last month.



Alvarez was arrested in Lorain the day Fahey was killed after a Department of Homeland Security agent spotted his damaged car in a driveway.



Authorities have said Alvarez was driving around 60 mph when he struck Fahey, who was setting down flares to close the interstate's westbound lanes after an earlier fatal accident.



Alvarez is being held on a $500,000 bond.

