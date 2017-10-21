Multiple overnight Cleveland shootings kill 1, injure 4

(Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as Bernard Bleveins Jr. of Richmond Heights, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on the 700 block of E 117th St.

It was one of four shootings that apparently took place in Cleveland late Friday night and early Saturday morning: A 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest around 10 p.m. near the Denison area, and just two hours later a male victim arrived at Euclid General Hospital after being shot three times.

Then around 1 a.m., two women were shot near E 116th St. and Craven Ave. while stopped at a stop sign. One of the victims, 23, was shot in the head, and the other, 25, got grazed on her shoulder. They told authorities they saw a dark SUV speeding away from the area, and they believe the unknown shooting may have been shooting at that vehicle.

All incidents remain under investigation.

