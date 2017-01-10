New Allegiant flights at CLE spark $42 sale

(Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- Need a vacation?

Allegiant has announced new nonstop seasonal service to Florida’s Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) from Cleveland Hopkins.

VPS is located in the panhandle approximately one hour east of Pensacola.

To kick things off, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $42. For the deal, tickets must be purchased by Jan. 13 for travel between May 12 and Aug. 15 (restrictions may apply).

The new flights begin May 12, and will operate twice weekly.

With this addition, Allegiant will have 11 routes served out of CLE.

Meanwhile, Allegiant is stopping all flights out of the Akron-Canton Airport on Feb. 15.

