New Allegiant flights begin at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

(Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- There are new flights taking off from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air began its service at CLE Wednesday morning.

Some of Allegiant's flights include nonstop travel to Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Savannah, Myrtle Beach and Punta Gorda.

This comes as Allegiant has ceased service at the Akron-Canton Airport.

it is the third largest ultra-low-cost airline at CLE, following Spirit and Frontier.

(© 2017 WKYC)