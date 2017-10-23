New baggage screening system being tested at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

(Photo: Getty Images)

Say bye-bye to lugging your suitcase.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is testing out a new screening system.

The new system will allow passengers to drop off their luggage behind the ticket counter, instead of carrying it to a separate TSA check point.

From there, a conveyor belt will transport the luggage to a private screening area.

“This project is a big win for the airport guests as it streamlines the baggage check-in process. We are literally going back to the way passengers handed off their baggage to airline personnel in the past," said Airport Director Robert Kennedy.

The testing begins with flights for United Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest and Air Canada.

The rest will follow later this year, or early 2018

The new changes are apart of a of a long-term plan to make travel more efficient and convenient for CLE guests.

