New east side Cleveland sign to be unveiled Friday

Destination Cleveland sign (Photo: Destination Cleveland)

Get ready to kick off your weekend with a perfect Instagram post.

A new script Cleveland sign, as seen flooding your Instagram feed from Tremont, Edgewater Park and downtown, is set to be unveiled on the city's east side Friday.

The fourth Cleveland sign will be ready for photo ops at Villa Angela Beach.

The new sign is the east side's first. It'll provide a west-facing view of the Cleveland skyline.

The sign will be unveiled during an event at 4 p.m., with live music to follow.

