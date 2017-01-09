New Cuyahoga County Prosecutor to take back gift of dashboard police cams for Cleveland

New Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A gift of reimbursed money from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to the City of Cleveland for purchasing dashboard cameras for police vehicles, has been taken back.

In a letter from newly sworn-in Prosecutor Michael O'Malley to Mayor Frank Jackson, it is stated that there are insufficient funds in the Prosecutor's Office account dedicated to law enforcement to cover the proposed purchases.

The gift was an agreement from former Prosecutor Timothy McGinty to the city to reimburse Cleveland up to $500,000 to outfit its vehicles with dashboard cameras. McGinty made the overture to the city on December 27, 2016, shortly before leaving office.

In the letter, sent to Jackson on January 5, O'Malley says, "If I were to honor my predecessor's gift, it would be fiscally irresponsible, if not destructive, to the operation and integrity of this office. This I cannot and will not do."

You can read the entire letter below:

Letter to Mayor Frank Jackson by WKYC.com on Scribd