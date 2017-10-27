New dashcam video shows ending, aftermath of police chase with 10-year-old

(Photo: Brandon Simmons, WKYC-TV)

WKYC has obtained a new video detailing the ending and aftermath of a police chase that saw a 10-year-old boy drive at speeds of roughly 100 miles per hour in his mother's car.

The video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the boy driving on the grass next to the Ohio Turnpike and being prevented from re-entering the roadway by law enforcement vehicles. One of the patrol cars can then be seen crashing into the boy's vehicle to bring it to a stop.

After the child was surrounded, officers demanded he roll the driver side window down, and some even urged other officers to break it. That proved to not be necessary, and the boy was eventually removed from the car.

Patrol Lt. Richard Reeder of the Milan post told WKYC the boy was combative after the chase concluded, allegedly spitting and kicking at authorities. He has since been charged with a felony.

LISTEN: WKYC has also obtained the 911 call of the mother of the boy calling police with an update on her son's whereabouts during the pursuit. CAUTION: Contains explicit language

