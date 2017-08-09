New details expected in mysterious Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was murdered 10 months ago, but many details of her death remain a mystery.
Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will provide an update at 11 a.m. Wednesday regarding the unidentified woman’s demise.
A sketch of the woman was released last month.
Police found the woman’s remains in a bag on Dibble Avenue last October. She had been shot in the head.
Authorities say they believe she was dead for several weeks before her body was found.
