New details expected in mysterious Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was murdered 10 months ago, but many details of her death remain a mystery.

Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will provide an update at 11 a.m. Wednesday regarding the unidentified woman’s demise.

A sketch of the woman was released last month.

Police found the woman’s remains in a bag on Dibble Avenue last October. She had been shot in the head.

Authorities say they believe she was dead for several weeks before her body was found.

