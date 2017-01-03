New letter from Rice family demands Cleveland Police fire officers involved in Tamir's death

Tamir Rice. (Photo: Rice family photo)

CLEVELAND - A letter sent on behalf of Tamir Rice's family to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams demands that the department fire officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback for their role in Tamir's death.

The letter was sent from The Chandra Law Firm, which has represented Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice, since 12-year-old Tamir was shot and killed by police officers outside Cudell Recreation Center in November 2014.

The letter states, "Samaria Rice has now spent three Christmases without her son Tamir -- that's three Christmases with you failing to terminate the officers responsible for her son's slaying, and otherwise account for or explain the incident."

Rice was shot and killed beneath a gazebo outside Cudell Recreation Center after he was seen with an airsoft gun.

Officers Loehmann and Garmback were not indicted on charges related to Tamir Rice's death. The city of Cleveland and the Rice family reached a $6 million settlement.

Read the full letter sent Tuesday below:

