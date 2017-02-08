New location announced for Alianna DeFreeze memorial service

Alianna DeFreeze (Photo: GoFundMe account)

After the original location planned for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze's memorial service backed out, a new location has been announced.

Services will take place at Imani Temple Ministries, 2463 N. Taylor Road, in Cleveland Heights on Saturday. A wake is scheduled for noon with a service to follow at 12:30 p.m.

The service was initially planned to take place at Civic Conference and Events Center on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. But when Alianna's family attempted to complete the transaction for the venue, they were told the center is understaffed and may not be able to open the building for the memorial services.

Since that news became public, several area churches and community centers have offered to host the funeral.

Alianna was found dead inside a Fuller Avenue home last week after her mother reported her missing three days prior. Her alleged killer, Christopher Whitaker, 44, was arrested four days after her body was found.

(© 2017 WKYC)