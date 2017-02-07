New RTA report finds reasons to reopen Public Square

Many public transportation advocates were rejoicing Tuesday over a new report commissioned and released by the Greater Cleveland RTA.

It made one of the strongest cases yet for reopening Public Square to busses.

The $60,000 study concluded what many had been saying all along about the safety risks to pedestrians and vehicles if the square stayed closed.

It also found the agency could save more than $800,000 per year if Superior reopened, while reducing average travel delays by a minute or more.

And it concluded that security vulnerabilities would exist regardless of whether Superior opened or closed.

The findings come as the RTA finds itself in an awkward place with the city and federal government.

Only the city can reopen the road, and Mayor Frank Jackson has spoken against it.

Because of that, the RTA is on the line to repay the Federal Transit Administration $12 million it was given as part of a grant with the understanding that Superior would reopen.

“The FTA could certainly take the position we were given a grant, we did not live up to the obligations of that grant,” RTA General Manager Joe Calabrese said. “That may be a negative thing going forward to apply for and get new grants.”

The study also recommended additional signage and more clearly marked crosswalks on Public Square. In December a mother from Shaker Heights was struck by a bus in a crosswalk and later died.

The report also suggested reducing the speed limit through the square if and when it reopens.

(© 2017 WKYC)